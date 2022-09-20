Johnson+County+parents+struggle+to+find+accessible+child+care

Affordability and availability of child care has been on a decline for years, impacting mothers in Johnson County and throughout the state.

Tia Kohrt, a nurse and mother of three from Tiffin, Iowa, faces plenty of barriers when searching for child care for her nine-week-old in Johnson County.

“The biggest challenge I have faced is all the licensed centers around Johnson County have close to a year-long waiting list,” she said. “As a nurse, I can’t call off work that easily if I don’t have someone to take care of my kids.”

Iowa lost 33 percent of its child care businesses over the last five years with a shortfall of over 350,000 child care slots across the state, according to the Iowa Women’s Foundation. More than 47 million Americans quit their jobs in 2021, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Kohrt said the search for a licensed daycare center is difficult for her nine-week-old foster child.

“[Child care] is definitely not more accessible or affordable. If anything, the price has gone up and there are even more kids in the area,” she said. “Back when I was in college, I remember having two small kids in daycare. Working and affording daycare was more feasible for a two parents’ income or just having one of the parents stay home.”

Dawn Oliver Wiand, chief executive officer and president of the Iowa Women’s Foundation, said child care is a broken system with underpaid employees. The foundation works to enhance and improve economic self-sufficiency for women through research, funding, and grant making.

“Child care workers are the third lowest paid profession in our state, only ahead of locker room attendance and life guards,” Oliver Wiand said.

The Iowa Women’s Foundation reported in September that the total number of programs accepting child care assistance is down 34 percent in the past five years and 60 percent in the past 10 years.

Oliver Wiand said the foundation is making progress with child care in Johnson County and throughout the state.

“We are seeing more private-public partnerships formed with businesses, the county, and nonprofits,” she said. “There are increasing funds that will help subsidize the wages of child care providers around the area.”

The state added more incentivization programs for child care workers this year:

Allocating $30 million for a recruitment and retention bonus program for child care workers.

Establishing the Best Places for Working Parents designation program , which includes paid health care, paid time off, paid parental leave, and more.

, which includes paid health care, paid time off, paid parental leave, and more. Launching Child Care Business Incentive Grant , which gives $25 million in funds to businesses looking to expand child care to employees.

The Iowa City City Council and the Iowa Women’s Foundation are working to provide relief for local mothers affected by the child care shortage by partnering with nonprofit organizations and increasing funds statewide.

Iowa City Mayor Pro Tem Megan Alter said the issue of child care is one that she has campaigned on fixing, and she is excited for the council to take actions to help in the community. She said the council aims to spread the word about child care training opportunities in the community.

“There has been a round of funding requests, many through ARPA funding, targeting child care,” she said. “There have also been agencies that have put in money towards doing more community outreach, especially in marginalized communities through geographical search.”

Although Alter said she was fortunate with her three children, the issue of child care hits home.

“My husband and I were always looking at affordability, we both kicked into our paychecks and child care became a big part of our budget” she said. “It was expensive ten years ago and it has only gone up since then.”