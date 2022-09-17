Iowa-Nevada football game delayed by lightning

In accordance with NCAA policy, Saturday’s Iowa-Nevada football game has been delayed by lightning.

Iowa fans observe action while rain falls down during a football game between Iowa and Nevada at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

Saturday’s Iowa-Nevada football game has been delayed by lightning. In accordance with NCAA policies, play must be suspended for at least 30 minutes if lightning is detected within eight miles of the host venue. Each lightning strike resets the 30-minute delay clock.

A mandatory evacuation of Kinnick Stadium’s bowl has been ordered. Fans are to remain in the concourse or other designated area until suspension is over.

A warmup period of 20 minutes will be instituted once the lightning delay has ended.

The first lightning stoppage Saturday occurred at 8:47 p.m. A little over ten minutes remained in the third quarter when play was suspended.

The NCAA doesn’t have any specific legislation in place regarding postponement of a game due to lightning.

Multiple forecasts project rain and thunderstorms to continue until 12 a.m. Iowa leads Nevada 17-0.