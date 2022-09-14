Iowa City School Board appoints Molly Abraham as newest board member

Molly Abraham discusses plans for equity among students, benefits of past career Iowa City, as an educator and administrator.

Iowa City Community School District President Ruthina Malone speaks on class sizes at a school board meeting for the Iowa City Community School District on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

Molly Abraham, appointed to the Iowa City School Board on Tuesday, plans to use her unique perspective as longtime district educator and administrator during her time on the board.

As educator in the Iowa City school district for 38 years, Abraham previously worked as a special education teacher for 18 years and was an assistant principal at Iowa City West high school for 20 years.

She said she credits her lengthy career as an asset to the school board.

“I’ve watched the district grow over 38 years to where we are today, and so I think I understand where we need some more supports and what kinds of things might be helpful to our students and families and staff,” Abraham said.

After retiring from the Iowa City School District in 2020, Abraham worked in administrative support for the district until her recent official retirement this May.

She is replacing former board member Shawn Eyestone, who resigned to resume his teaching career. Abraham will carry out the rest of Keystone’s term, which will last until November of 2023.

Abraham said she experienced barriers firsthand for students in special education in her teaching.

She added that she also encountered these barriers as a district administrator, noticing a lack of equity for students of different backgrounds and groups.

“My goal is to keep promoting that, trying to build trust with all of our communities in the school district and continue to try to level the playing field for all kids, so they can all be successful,” Abraham said.

Abraham said her perspectives as both an educator and administrator, combined with years of teaching, will benefit the school board.

“I think I have the perspective of somebody who was 38 years in the building, working with kids and families and staff, and so I think I have a very real sense of what that’s like and what sort of things might work, what things have worked, and takeaways from past things that we’ve done,” Abraham said.

In Abraham’s opinion, the past can help teach educators how to prepare for the future.

Ultimately, for Abraham, she said she is eager to benefit her role on the school board in any way she can.

“I’m just looking forward to making my way to figuring out how to be effective and helpful in this position,” she said.