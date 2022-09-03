Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s unconventional 7-3 win over South Dakota State

The Hawkeyes downed the Jackrabbits without scoring a touchdown Saturday.

Ayrton Breckenridge

Iowa fullback Monte Pottebaum prepares to catch the ball during a football game between Iowa and South Dakota State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The score at halftime was tied, 3-3.

Austin Hanson, Pregame Editor
September 3, 2022

The Iowa football team won its season-opener against South Dakota State, 7-3, Saturday afternoon. Neither the Hawkeyes nor the Jackrabbits scored a touchdown at Kinnick Stadium.

The Hawkeyes’ points came via a field goal and two safeties. The Jackrabbits registered their lone score of the game at the end of the second quarter when kicker Hunter Dustman connected on a 44-yard field goal attempt.

After watching Iowa’s defense outscore its offense, fans and national sports personalities alike took to Twitter to discuss the Hawkeyes’ unconventional victory.

