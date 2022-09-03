Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s unconventional 7-3 win over South Dakota State

The Hawkeyes downed the Jackrabbits without scoring a touchdown Saturday.

Iowa fullback Monte Pottebaum prepares to catch the ball during a football game between Iowa and South Dakota State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The score at halftime was tied, 3-3.

The Iowa football team won its season-opener against South Dakota State, 7-3, Saturday afternoon. Neither the Hawkeyes nor the Jackrabbits scored a touchdown at Kinnick Stadium.

The Hawkeyes’ points came via a field goal and two safeties. The Jackrabbits registered their lone score of the game at the end of the second quarter when kicker Hunter Dustman connected on a 44-yard field goal attempt.

After watching Iowa’s defense outscore its offense, fans and national sports personalities alike took to Twitter to discuss the Hawkeyes’ unconventional victory.

How Football was meant to be played #B1G pic.twitter.com/xaeRo651hL — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 3, 2022

They just showed the "drive of the game" in the Iowa/South Dakota State game and it was a punt — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) September 3, 2022

Nah Fr…..this is a masterpiece #HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/wfBzW3zacG — The Coffee Shop Podcast (@thecoffeeshopod) September 3, 2022

God bless college football. Iowa 7, South Dakota State 3 and UNC 63, Appalachian State 61 in the same window. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 3, 2022

Iowa winning 7-3 with 2 safeties and a field goal pic.twitter.com/e0eYaTHGIx — alex (@highlghtheaven) September 3, 2022

Scoring a touchdown is easy, but Iowa bravely scores 7 points the hard way. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 3, 2022

Iowa takes down South Dakota State thanks to 2 safeties and a field goal pic.twitter.com/HIEUCRHnNM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2022

This needs to be displayed in the Louvre, because it’s clearly a exquisite work of art. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/7EL0rSlZii — Brendan Miller (@brendanRmiller) September 3, 2022

Dominant win by the Iowa Hawkeyes. That’s how it’s done. — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) September 3, 2022

Iowa showing off its renovated offense. pic.twitter.com/P71uHl6k2H — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) September 3, 2022

But at what cost https://t.co/zu3JfvcPon — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) September 3, 2022