Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s unconventional 7-3 win over South Dakota State
The Hawkeyes downed the Jackrabbits without scoring a touchdown Saturday.
September 3, 2022
The Iowa football team won its season-opener against South Dakota State, 7-3, Saturday afternoon. Neither the Hawkeyes nor the Jackrabbits scored a touchdown at Kinnick Stadium.
The Hawkeyes’ points came via a field goal and two safeties. The Jackrabbits registered their lone score of the game at the end of the second quarter when kicker Hunter Dustman connected on a 44-yard field goal attempt.
After watching Iowa’s defense outscore its offense, fans and national sports personalities alike took to Twitter to discuss the Hawkeyes’ unconventional victory.
How Football was meant to be played #B1G pic.twitter.com/xaeRo651hL
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 3, 2022
— no context college football (@nocontextcfb) September 3, 2022
They just showed the "drive of the game" in the Iowa/South Dakota State game and it was a punt
— Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) September 3, 2022
Nah Fr…..this is a masterpiece #HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/wfBzW3zacG
— The Coffee Shop Podcast (@thecoffeeshopod) September 3, 2022
God bless college football.
Iowa 7, South Dakota State 3 and UNC 63, Appalachian State 61 in the same window.
— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 3, 2022
Wrote about Iowa Footballhttps://t.co/tfd8JFXPDd pic.twitter.com/uPMP4gmXc2
— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) September 3, 2022
Iowa winning 7-3 with 2 safeties and a field goal pic.twitter.com/e0eYaTHGIx
— alex (@highlghtheaven) September 3, 2022
Scoring a touchdown is easy, but Iowa bravely scores 7 points the hard way.
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 3, 2022
Iowa takes down South Dakota State thanks to 2 safeties and a field goal pic.twitter.com/HIEUCRHnNM
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2022
This needs to be displayed in the Louvre, because it’s clearly a exquisite work of art. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/7EL0rSlZii
— Brendan Miller (@brendanRmiller) September 3, 2022
Dominant win by the Iowa Hawkeyes. That’s how it’s done.
— Trent (@BarstoolTrent) September 3, 2022
Iowa showing off its renovated offense. pic.twitter.com/P71uHl6k2H
— Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) September 3, 2022
But at what cost https://t.co/zu3JfvcPon
— Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) September 3, 2022
— no context college football (@nocontextcfb) September 3, 2022
God I Love Iowa. 4th and 3 from the opponents 37, punt it to the 2. #PuntToWin pic.twitter.com/wKkxllALeE
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 3, 2022
— no context college football (@nocontextcfb) September 3, 2022