Photo: Iowa football vs. South Dakota State

Iowa defeated South Dakota State, 7-3, at Kinnick Stadium. It was the first sellout of a sold-out home season.

In the first half, both teams were only able to score field goals. Iowa broke the tie in the second half with two safeties.

Iowa’s rushing leader was running back Leshon Williams with 72 yards and South Dakota State’s rushing leader was Isaiah Davis with 50 yards. Starting running back Gavin Williams was out with a reported ankle injury.

Arland Bruce IV lead Iowa’s receiving yards with 68 and South Dakota State’s receiving leader was Isaiah Davis 32 yards.

Iowa will play Iowa State for the annual CyHawk game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.