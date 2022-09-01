Austin Hanson

South Dakota State + 15.5

I don’t think anybody should be surprised that I’m picking South Dakota State to cover this week. I don’t consider this bet to be much of a gamble because, if there’s one thing you can always count on, it’s Iowa’s offense scoring fewer points than it should. Pick the Hawkeyes to win by two touchdowns? Can I even count on them to score two?

Under 44.5

I don’t have the same fancy numbers as Pete, but you don’t really need those to make this bet. With my own two eyes, I can see that the Hawkeyes have a great defense and a suspect offense — to put things nicely. The only way I see the over hitting here is if South Dakota State’s offense can figure out how to move the ball efficiently.

Lock of the Week: Utah State +42 vs. Alabama

I like Utah State to cover against Alabama, even if the Crimson Tide usually beat teams like this by 50.