Johnson County Public Health official uncertain when county will receive updated COVID-19 booster shot

Johnson County Public Health is planning on distributing another COVID-19 booster following its approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday morning.

The bivalent vaccine will provide protection against the omicron variant, specifically the BA.4 and BA.5 COVID-19 strains.

The FDA warns that BA.4 and BA.5 strains are causing the most cases in the U.S. and will likely continue to spread during the fall and winter seasons.

Sam Jarvis, Johnson County Public Health community health division manager, said he does not know when bivalent vaccine doses will arrive at the State Department of Health.

“We are trying to get a better idea of how we will be in totality, shared across the community and what access [to the bivalent vaccine] will look like,” Jarvis said at the Johnson County Board of Supervisors Meeting on Wednesday.

The news comes as Johnson County remains at a high community COVID-19 level, according to Centers for Disease Prevention and Control Aug. 11 data.

Johnson County has 74 percent of citizens fully vaccinated, 60 percent of the community vaccinated with one booster shot, and 54 percent of the community vaccinated with two booster shots, as of Wednesday.

The Moderna bivalent vaccine will be accessible to those 18-years-old and older, whereas the Pfizer bivalent vaccine will be available for those 12-years old and older.

The vaccines are a single booster dose and should be administered two months after the person’s last COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot, according to FDA.

Johnson County Public Health recommends citizens get vaccinations and boosters to protect against the spread of the virus.