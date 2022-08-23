Hawks in the NFL | Preseason Week 2

Daily Iowan Sports Reporter Jake Olson takes a look at former Iowa football players competing in the NFL preseason.

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson hurdles Indiana defensive back Tiawan Mullen during a football game between No. 18 Iowa and No. 17 Indiana at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers 34-6.

Just one week of the NFL preseason remains. League rosters were shaved from 90 to 85 on Aug. 16 and 85 to 80 on Aug. 23.

With one preseason game and a final round of cuts remaining, there are 46 former Iowa football players scattered throughout the 32-team league.

Below are some of the best performances and noteworthy moments put together by former Hawkeyes this preseason.

C.J. Beathard

For the fifth year in a row, quarterback C.J. Beathard has found his way into an NFL training camp. Beathard, who started at QB for the Hawkeyes in 2015 and 2016, played the first three seasons of his career with the San Francisco 49ers.

Beathard is heading into his second season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, serving as Trevor Lawrence’s backup. Lawrence was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Beathard played his best game of the 2022 preseason on Aug. 20. He completed six of his 10 passes for 52 yards. Beathard also scored a 4-yard rushing touchdown.

Despite Beathard’s efforts, the Jaguars still fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 16-15.

Tyler Goodson

Former Hawkeye running back Tyler Goodson signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent on April 30. The 21-year-old opted out of the Hawkeyes’ 2021 Citrus Bowl game against Kentucky to prepare for the NFL Draft.

So far this preseason, Goodson has been making the most of the opportunity the Packers have given him. He rushed for 42 yards on 10 carries in Green Bay’s 20-10 preseason victory over the New Orleans Saints.

The Packers already have two established running backs on their roster: Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. Goodson is currently competing to be Green Bay’s third-string RB.

“He’s done a nice job, a guy that can stick his foot in the ground,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said at an Aug. 19 press conference. “He’s got a burst. I think that was evident tonight. He made some nice runs. Also, one thing you see from him quite frequently in practice is he’s a guy that’s got good hands.”

LaFleur added that Goodson’s biggest opportunity will come on special teams. He expects the roster battle for third-string running back to be won or lost in that phase of the game.

Tyler Linderbaum

The former Rimington Trophy winner is expected to start at center, per the Baltimore Ravens’ depth chart. The Ravens used the 25th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to beef up their offensive line with the former Hawkeye.

Right now, Linderbaum is dealing with a foot injury and is expected to miss 1-2 weeks. Also known as a Lisfranc injury, Linderbaum is expected to play in Week 1 against the New York Jets on Sept. 11.

Brandon Smith

The second-year pro has found success in his 2022 preseason.

Smith, a wide receiver, has led the Dallas Cowboys in receiving yards in back-to-back preseason games. After having one catch for 40 yards against the Denver Broncos in the preseason opener, Smith had two catches for 51 yards in Saturday’s 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Other Performances

Ihmir Smith-Marsette, entering his second year with the Minnesota Vikings, had four catches for 27 yards in Saturday’s 17-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Smith-Marsette could see more time this season for the Vikings — in the 2021 regular season, he caught five passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns while only playing five games.

Safety Geno Stone and linebacker Kristan Welch both got reps in their latest game for the Baltimore Ravens. Welch had three solo tackles and Stone had one in the Ravens 24-17 preseason victory against the Arizona Cardinals. Both players are entering their third NFL season.

Safety Jake Gervase, who re-signed with the Los Angeles Rams in May, had four solo tackles in his most recent game against the Houston Texans on Aug. 19.