UI+police+investigate+Art+Building+West+armed+robbery

In a Hawk Alert on Monday evening, the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety asked the UI community to avoid the area.

The University of Iowa Department of Public Safety is investigating a first-degree robbery reported at the UI Art Building West on Monday.

The incident was originally defined as an assault with injury but has changed since the investigation began.

UI police wrote in a release on Tuesday that a female victim reported that she was approached from behind and attacked while she was walking home on Monday.

Police wrote in a Hawk Alert sent at 10:58 p.m. that the victim described the suspect as a white male with brown hair and a red and white jacket.

The victim was transported to UI Hospitals and Clinics for non-life-threatening injuries Monday evening.

In another alert at 11:09 p.m., UI police asked people to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to 319-335-5022 or dial 911 in an emergency. The alert told the campus community to avoid the area.

UI Police have identified a person of interest – pictured below – and would like to speak with them about this incident. Anyone with information about this incident or the person of interest is asked to contact UI Police at 319-335-5022. Full update: https://t.co/Sav3G18yOE pic.twitter.com/gHvVW58alc — University of Iowa Department of Public Safety (@UIowa_Police) April 26, 2022

The incident remains under investigation, according to a release, and UI police identified a person of interest. UI police tweeted out a photo of the person of interest on Tuesday.

“Anyone with information about this incident or the person of interest is asked to contact UI Police at 319-335-5022,” the release said.