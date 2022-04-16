Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Minnesota – game one

Iowa defeated Minnesota, 9-3, during game one of a three-game series between the Hawkeyes and the Golden Gophers at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Friday.

Iowa pitcher Adam Mazur received his third win of the season and recorded 11 strikeouts during a career-long eight innings in the outing.

“I just kind of settled in,” Mazur said in a post-game interview. “Really had the defense help me out there, making the plays that we made, we were kind of rolling at that point.”

Iowa first baseman Peyton Williams and right fielder Keaton Anthony hit home runs during the game, marking three home runs in the last four games for both Williams and Anthony.

Iowa and Minnesota match up Saturday in Duane Banks Field at 2:05 p.m.