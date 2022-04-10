Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Illinois – game two

Illinois defeated Iowa in the second game of a doubleheader, 7-5, after 13 innings at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Saturday.

Both teams were scoreless in the first two innings. Iowa first baseman Peyton Williams and right fielder Keaton Anthony both scored home runs to put Iowa in the lead.

Illinois tied the game after scoring three runs in the 7th inning and one in the 9th. Iowa and Illinois fought for a win in extra innings, but neither scored in the first three extra innings. The Fighting Illini then scored two runs in the 13th inning, winning the game.

Iowa battles Illinois in the third game of the series on Sunday.