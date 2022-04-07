University of Iowa adds two new degree programs in fall 2022

The state Board of Regents approved the University of Iowa’s request for two new degree programs on Thursday. A Bachelor of Arts in translation and an online Master of Science in business analytics will be added to the university’s catalog.

Board of Regents President Mike Richards listens during a regents meeting in the Alumni Center at Iowa State University on April 6, 2022. The regents looked over requests and plans from the University of Northern Iowa, ISU, the Iowa school for the deaf, and the University of Iowa.

The state Board of Regents approved the University of Iowa’s request for two new degree programs at its meeting on Thursday.

Beginning in fall 2022, the university will offer a Bachelor of Arts in translation and an online Master of Science in business analytics. The programs were originally proposed at the February regents meeting.

Seventy students are projected to enroll in the Bachelors of Arts in translation program by its fifth year, according to the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

The program will require 33 semester hours, including three semester hours in an internship or a similar applied learning experience, the request states.

“The program will be housed within the division of World Languages literatures, the culture in the next seven years the proposed program will require one additional FTE instructional support, which will be provided by CLAS,” Tanya Uden-Holman, associate provost for undergraduate education and dean of the university college, said at the regents meeting on Wednesday.

Students will engage in writing, editing, and publishing while also becoming involved in literary activities at both the UI and Iowa City, the document states.

“…The major in translation will encourage and enhance expertise in writing and career opportunities for undergraduate students at the University of Iowa,” the request outlines.

Regent approval comes after a demonstrated need for both programs at the UI and at the national level. According to the request, 50 UI students have progressed through the current minor program in global literacy in the last two years and translation courses have been fully enrolled.

Also approved by the regents was the UI’s request for a new Master of Science in business analytics program which will be housed in the Tippie College of Business.

While the Master of Science in business analytics has been offered at the UI since 2015, the new program is an online expansion of the existing part-time program.

“The corporate proposes to offer a completely online MSBA option for students to have flexibility in course selection, location, and pace. There’s a strong demand at the national and regional level for graduate degrees in analytics,” said Amanda Thein, associate provost for graduate and professional education and dean of the graduate college, at the Wednesday regents meeting.

The request outlines the online version of the graduate program will teach students about the application of data to the business world.

“With the Tippie College of Business reputation as a leading educator of analytics students, coupled with the demand from students and employers, conditions support the expansion of the MSBA program to the online space,” the request states.