Iowa track and field headed to Jim Click Shootout in Arizona

The University of Arizona-hosted event will be held from April 7-9. The meet’s heptathletes will compete first.

Fans watch action during the 2022 Hawkeye Invitational track and field meet at the University of Iowa Recreation Building on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. The Hawkeye Invitational hosted Arkansas State, Bradley, Hawkeye Community College, Indian Hills Community College, Iowa Central Community College, Loyola-Chicago, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, UW-Milwaukee, and Western Illinois.

Iowa track and field is heading west again this week. The Hawkeyes are slated to compete in the Jim Click Shootout in Arizona, which runs from April 7-9.

The University of Arizona-hosted event will begin at 10:30 a.m. on April 7. Heptathletes will be the first to compete in the meet.

The Hawkeyes were also booked to compete in this week’s Sun Angel Classic as recently as April 1. Iowa has since dropped the event from its schedule. The Sun Angel Classic’s field now consists of 10 teams, including Iowa State.

The Hawkeyes are not splitting up for this week’s meet. Iowa sent athletes to the Gator-hosted Florida Relays in Gainesville and the Cardinal-hosted Stanford Invitational in California last week.

LaSarah Hargrove was the Hawkeyes’ top performer in Florida. The sophomore sprinter finished third in the women’s 200-meter, posting a 23.09-second time. Hargrove’s time was quick enough for a third-place finish.

“LaSarah getting third in this meet is a big deal,” Woody said in an April 1 press release. “…She had a lot of confidence. I was pleased with how she competed to the finish line and she won her heat by a good margin.”

Despite seeing success on day one in Gainesville, the Hawkeyes’ trip to the Sunshine State was cut short. After several weather delays, the Hawkeyes decided to return to Iowa City and begin training for their trip to Arizona rather than wait for action in Florida to resume.

Iowa’s distance runners also impressed last week. In the Stanford Invitational, Max Murphy ran the men’s 10k in 28 minutes and 57 seconds. The time is the fourth-fastest in Iowa men’s track and field history.

“Max had a tremendous 10k debut,” assistant coach Randy Hasenbank said. “…This is what happens when hard work and opportunity meet. He took advantage of the pristine conditions and posted a big mark. I’m hoping it will be a regional-qualifying time.”

The Iowa women’s track and field team is ranked No. 23 in the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association poll.

The Hawkeyes will host one event this spring: the Musco Twilight Invitational on April 23. The event will be held at the Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track.