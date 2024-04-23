Q&A | Iowa second-year track and field distance runner Brayden Burnett

The Daily Iowan: What is your favorite thing about track and field?

Brayden Burnett: I would say the comradery across different groups. From the throwers to the long-distance guys, the energy in the locker room is just always healthy. We always cheer each other on, and that’s my favorite thing.

Do you prefer training in the morning or at night?

The morning. If I get up at 7 a.m. and get a snack, I can have a really solid workout session and not have to worry about my stomach. That’s when I tend to have the best workouts.

What is your typical practice routine?

If we have practice at 8 a.m. in the morning, I am usually up by 6:45 a.m. or so. I eat two or three eggs or maybe a protein bar before I head to the facility. If I feel tight, I will roll out when I get there.

Who are a few of your training buddies?

If I had to pick one, it would be Will Ryan. We tend to work out together. Even on easy days when he tries to be a lone wolf, I bug him and run with him. We have good chats, and it’s a lot of fun running with him. We are both sophomores and have come a long way together.

Do you have any fond memories of this group?

The team set up a Colorado training trip where we went to train for a week. Everyone gets to know each other. We are all very funny and outgoing people, so we played games and watched movies the whole trip.

If you couldn’t compete ever again, what would you miss most about this sport?

Your training leads up to the races, and the races are where you get to enjoy the distance you’ve made in training. That satisfaction of putting the race together that you’ve carved for yourself is what I would miss the most.

What are you looking forward to most this season?

I think the biggest thing I am looking forward to is contributing to the conference team title. My goal is to get into the top eight and help the team to get in a better position to score well at [the Big Ten Championships].