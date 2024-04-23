The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Q&A | Iowa second-year track and field distance runner Brayden Burnett

Learn from Burnett on his first few seasons as a Hawkeye runner.
Byline photo of Mia Boulton
Mia Boulton, Sports Reporter
April 23, 2024
Iowa%E2%80%99s+Brayden+Burnett+warms+up+during+a+practice+outside+the+Hawkeye+Indoor+Track+Facility+in+Iowa+City+on+Thursday%2C+Nov.+2%2C+2023.
Kathy Le
Iowa’s Brayden Burnett warms up during a practice outside the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility in Iowa City on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

The Daily Iowan: What is your favorite thing about track and field?

Brayden Burnett: I would say the comradery across different groups. From the throwers to the long-distance guys, the energy in the locker room is just always healthy. We always cheer each other on, and that’s my favorite thing.

Do you prefer training in the morning or at night?

The morning. If I get up at 7 a.m. and get a snack, I can have a really solid workout session and not have to worry about my stomach. That’s when I tend to have the best workouts.

What is your typical practice routine?

If we have practice at 8 a.m. in the morning, I am usually up by 6:45 a.m. or so. I eat two or three eggs or maybe a protein bar before I head to the facility. If I feel tight, I will roll out when I get there.

Who are a few of your training buddies?

If I had to pick one, it would be Will Ryan. We tend to work out together. Even on easy days when he tries to be a lone wolf, I bug him and run with him. We have good chats, and it’s a lot of fun running with him. We are both sophomores and have come a long way together.

Do you have any fond memories of this group?

The team set up a Colorado training trip where we went to train for a week. Everyone gets to know each other. We are all very funny and outgoing people, so we played games and watched movies the whole trip.

If you couldn’t compete ever again, what would you miss most about this sport?

Your training leads up to the races, and the races are where you get to enjoy the distance you’ve made in training. That satisfaction of putting the race together that you’ve carved for yourself is what I would miss the most.

What are you looking forward to most this season?

I think the biggest thing I am looking forward to is contributing to the conference team title. My goal is to get into the top eight and help the team to get in a better position to score well at [the Big Ten Championships].
About the Contributors
Mia Boulton
Mia Boulton, Sports Reporter
she/her/hers
Mia Boulton is a freshman at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism & Mass Communication, as well as exploring a possible double major in Sports Media. She works at the Daily Iowan as a sports reporter. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Mia has been a photographer for her hometown newspaper, The Record.
Kathy Le, Photojournalist
(she/her/hers)
Kathy Le is a fourth-year student at The University of Iowa majoring in 3D design and Art History. This is her first year working as a photojournalist of Daily Iowan.
