Iowa track and field finishes Stanford Invitational, Florida Relays

The Hawkeye track and field team split up this weekend, sending athletes to opposite coasts.

Iowa sprinter Lasarah Hargrove competes in the 60-meter dash premier final during the Black and Gold Invitational at the University of Iowa Recreation Building on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Hargrove finished third in 7.51.

Distance runners competed at the Stanford Invitational in California, while sprinters, jumpers, and throwers participated at the Florida Relays in Gainesville, Florida.

The Hawkeyes’ Florida Relays performance was highlighted by sophomore LaSarah Hargrove. She moved into fourth-place all time at Iowa with a 23.09-second time in the 200-meter — third place at the meet.

“LaSarah getting third in this meet is a big deal,” Woody said in a release. “She actually didn’t have the best start, but once she got up and moving, she had a lot of confidence. I was pleased with how she competed to the finish line and she won her heat by a good margin.”

The Hawkeye distance runners showed out in California, as well.

Freshman Max Murphy and sophomore Nick Trattner each finished fast enough in the 10,000-meter to move into the Hawkeye history books.

Murphy finished in 28:57.96, placing him fourth all-time. Trattner slid into sixth in team history.

“Max had a tremendous 10K debut tonight,” Iowa associate head coach Randy Hasenbank said in a release. “This is what happens when hard work and opportunity meet. He took advantage of the pristine conditions and posted a big mark. I am hopeful that it will be a regional-qualifying time.”

Weather ends weekend early

After extended weather delays at the Florida Relays on Saturday, the Hawkeye sprinters, jumpers, and throwers returned to Iowa City early to prepare for events in Arizona this weekend.

Up next

The Hawkeyes will travel to Arizona next weekend to compete at two events.

Athletes will participate at the Sun Angel Classic in Tempe and the Jim Click Invitational in Tucson on April 7-9.