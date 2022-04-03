Iowa baseball wins opening Big Ten series against Michigan

The Hawkeyes won two of three games against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor to start Big Ten play.

Iowa starting pitcher Ty Langenberg throws a pitch during a baseball game between Iowa and Central Michigan at Duane Banks Field on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Langenberg finished the game with seven strikeouts. The Hawkeyes defeated the Chippewas 4-2.

The Iowa baseball team won its first Big Ten series this weekend, taking two games against Michigan in Ann Arbor.

The Hawkeyes and Wolverines started their series on Saturday after low temperatures delayed their regularly scheduled Friday game. Iowa and Michigan played a doubleheader on Saturday.

Iowa split its doubleheader with Michigan. The Hawkeyes took the first game, 8-2, at Ray Fisher Stadium.

Iowa senior pitcher Dylan Nedved allowed four hits and two runs in seven innings, collecting seven strikeouts in the process.

The Hawkeye batters took advantage of six walks and 12 hits against the Wolverines. Iowa freshman Sam Petersen went 3-for-5 at the plate in the Hawkeyes’ first game and scored three runs.

“Our first game couldn’t have gone any better,” head coach Rick Heller said via release. “Nedved gave us as good as a start as you could expect. Offensively, we had a good day and were able to take advantage of some freebies from Michigan. I was happy with how we were able to play and the energy we had.”

In the second game of the doubleheader, the Hawkeyes outhit the Wolverines, 6-3, but couldn’t plate any runs. Iowa fell to Michigan in game two, 2-0.

Iowa sophomore pitcher Adam Mazur took the loss, allowing two runs on three hits over seven innings. Mazur is now 2-2 in the 2022 season.

On Sunday, Iowa clinched its first series win in Ann Arbor since 2015. The Hawkeyes took down the Wolverines, 10-3.

The Hawkeyes notched 14 hits, with sophomore Peyton Williams and freshman Keaton Anthony both going 3-for-5 at the plate.

Sophomore pitcher Ty Langenberg improved to 4-0 on the mound, allowing just five hits over 5.2 innings and striking out 11 batters. Langenberg has allowed two runs or fewer in all four of his starts in 2022.

“It was a great day and a great weekend,” Heller said in a Sunday release. “It was the best baseball we’ve played all year, three games in a row, coming off a good win against Central Michigan. It was good to see. We got three quality, dominant starts with the only blip us not being able to scratch anything across in game two yesterday. We still played great baseball. Overall, it was a solid weekend. I am proud of the guys and how they bounced back.”

The Hawkeyes are now 14-10 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play. Iowa will travel to Peoria, Illinois, to face Bradley for a midweek game on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Iowa will then return to Duane Banks Field this weekend to take on Illinois in a three-game series. The Illini are 13-12 overall with a 2-1 conference mark.