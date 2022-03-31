UI search committee announces final candidates for next ombudsperson

The three finalists for the next university ombudsperson will attend a campus visit and participate in an open forum.

The University of Iowa search committee announced three finalists for the next ombudsperson, according to Iowa Now.

Lon Moeller was the final candidate announced on Thursday and has been the senior vice president for academic affairs and provost at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, since 2018. He previously worked in various positions at the UI from 2001-2018, including associate provost for undergraduate education and the dean of the University College.

Jennifer Lynch, the associate ombudsperson and project director for TRIO Upward Bound at the university and UI Center for Inclusive Academic Excellence, and Chanelle Reese is the associate ombudsperson at the University of California, Merced, were announced as the other two finalists earlier in the week.

All three finalists will attend a campus visit and meet with faculty, students, staff, shared governance, and campus leadership. They participated in an open forum at the University Capitol Center on March 29.