Photos: Iowa spring football press conference

Iowa wide receiver coach Kelton Copeland, tight end coach Abdul Hodge, and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz spoke to media during a press conference for Iowa football at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Ferentz and Hodge both answered questions regarding new coaching challenges. This season, amongst being the offensive coordinator, Ferentz replaced Ken O’Keefe as quarterback coach. Hodge moved from the University of South Dakota as a linebacker coach to take on the position at Iowa.

Iowa’s defensive coordinators and coaches will speak to the media on Wednesday, April 6.