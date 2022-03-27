Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Central Michigan – game three

Iowa baseball earned a series win in the final non-conference weekend series of the season after defeating Central Michigan at Duane Banks Field on Sunday. The Hawkeyes defeated the Chippewas, 4-2.

Iowa starting pitcher Ty Langenberg threw 80 pitches through four innings and collected one earned run and a staff-high seven strikeouts. In relief, Duncan Davitt took the mound to collect three strikeouts. Ben Beutel collected two strikeouts, and Jacob Henderson collected two strikeouts and a save. Luke Llewellyn earned the win.

To help Iowa overcome the close scoring game, infielder Sam Petersen drove in three runs and first baseman Peyton Williams topped it off with a solo bomb.

The Hawkeyes travel to Normal, Illinois, on Tuesday to face the Illinois State Redbirds.