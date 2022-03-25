Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Central Michigan – game one

The Iowa baseball team extended its winning streak to three games following a victory over Central Michigan at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Friday. The Hawkeyes defeated the Chippewas, 7-4.

Iowa’s Friday night starting pitcher Adam Mazur tossed five innings while allowing three runs. The Hawkeye bullpen used five more arms to close out the game. Luke Llewellyn earned the save.

The Hawkeyes take on Central Michigan again tomorrow for game two of the series.