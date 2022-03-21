Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Texas Tech

Iowa baseball tallied 17 combined strikeouts to defeat Texas Tech at Duane Banks Field on Wednesday, 6-3.

Iowa starting pitcher Ty Langenberg pitched five innings to collect 10 strikeouts. Pitching in relief, Dylan Nedved threw the remaining four innings and finished with seven strikeouts to hold the Red Raiders at 3 runs. To help Iowa get on top with six runs, third baseman Andy Nelson hit a 3-run bomb and Michael Seegers and Keaton Anthony followed up with a combined three runs batted in.

Iowa improves to 9-8 and stays at home on Monday to face the visiting St. Thomas Bobcats.