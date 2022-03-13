Watch: Iowa men’s basketball team celebrates Big Ten Tournament title

The Hawkeyes are conference tournament champions for the first time since 2006.

Iowa celebrates a win during a men’s basketball game between No. 5 Iowa and No. 3 Purdue in the Big Ten Basketball Tournament Championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 13, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 00-00. (Dimia Burrell/The Daily Iowan)

INDIANAPOLIS — March Madness is off to a good start for the Iowa men’s basketball team.

The Hawkeyes won their first Big Ten Tournament title since 2006 by beating the Purdue Boilermakers, 75-66, in the conference championship game on Sunday. Sophomore forward Keegan Murray’s 19 points led Iowa to its fourth win in four days to claim the program’s third conference tournament trophy. Murray set the record for most points scored in a single Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, while Iowa scored the most points of any team in a single tournament. Murray was voted the tournament Most Outstanding Player, while Murray and Jordan Bohannon were both voted to the all-tournament team.

Check out videos of Iowa celebrating the title below.

The Hawkeyes are Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament champions. pic.twitter.com/h18A8AF5OA — Robert Read (@Robert_Read34) March 13, 2022

Jordan Bohannon cutting down the net. An Iowa fan yelled “one more year” after I stopped recording. pic.twitter.com/Br42rCmCUC — Robert Read (@Robert_Read34) March 13, 2022

And here’s Fran McCaffery cutting the net down #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/lRbazGoKLQ — Robert Read (@Robert_Read34) March 13, 2022

Iowa is dancing while waiting to see where they will dance in March Madness pic.twitter.com/plIrAvXQ5K — Robert Read (@Robert_Read34) March 13, 2022