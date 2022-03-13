Twitter reactions to Iowa’s win over Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament title game
The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 75-66, to win their first conference tournament title since 2006.
March 13, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — For the second time in a week, an Iowa basketball team has won a Big Ten Tournament title in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Iowa men’s basketball team won its first conference tournament title since 2006 by beating Purdue, 75-66, in the championship game on Sunday. This came a week after the Iowa women’s basketball team won the Big Ten Tournament on the same court. The Hawkeyes are champions and, for the second time in as many days, are trending on Twitter.
Here are some notable Tweets from Championship/Selection Sunday.
You’re a Big Ten Champ, Joe T 🏆#Hawkeyes x #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/hs4U7EbHb4
— Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) March 13, 2022
Tell me the last time you remember watching Iowa play with this type of intensity on this type of stage
— Jon D. Miller (@hawkeyepodcast) March 13, 2022
Iowa woman’s and mens basketball Big Ten Champs!!! That’s so crazy !!!! Let’s goooo! Go Hawks! @IowaHoops @IowaWBB
— Spencer Lee (@LeeSpencerlee36) March 13, 2022
Iowa is just the 4th team ever to win 4 games in 4 days to win the Big Ten Tourney.
Pretty amazing to lose the National Player of the Year and then do this the very next season. Amazing job by Fran McCafferey and his staff.
— Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) March 13, 2022
HAWKEYES! Congrats to @IowaWBB & @IowaHoops on their Big Ten Championships! pic.twitter.com/EvxJesVRwW
— University of Iowa Center for Advancement (@UIAdvancement) March 13, 2022
— Mr. SOUNDOFF (@johnsears) March 13, 2022
Schools to win @B1Gwbball & @B1GMBBall tourneys in same season:
🔵 2001: Iowa
🔵 2010: Ohio State
🔵 2011: Ohio State
🔵 2022: Iowa#B1Gstats pic.twitter.com/qUSKdMFgdg
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 13, 2022
“The Iowa Hawkeyes are the Big Ten champions!” 🏆#B1Gtourney x @IowaHoops pic.twitter.com/Ir2riWEq8d
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 13, 2022
2022 B1G CHAMPS!!!!! YOUR IOWA HAWKEYES pic.twitter.com/pEZo70om6W
— Hawkeye Images (@webcentrick) March 13, 2022
Iowa won 12 of its last 14 games en route to a Big Ten tournament title.
The Hawkeyes average margin of victory since the start of February is 16.4 PPG.
If March is about playing your best basketball at the right time, then look no further than the team out of Iowa City.
— Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) March 13, 2022
Between this run in the men’s Big Ten tournament and The Caitlin Clark Experience™️ in general, pretty good time to be an Iowa fan
— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 13, 2022
#Hawkeyes teams to win a Big Ten regular-season, tournament or division title in 2021-22:
Field hockey
Football (division title)
Men’s track and field (indoor)
Women’s basketball (x2)
And now men’s basketball
It’s getting to be a long list…
— John Steppe (@JSteppe1) March 13, 2022
Iowa lost Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp and won the Big Ten Tournament.
Anarchy?
Nope. Just College Basketball. https://t.co/IEVxvakXwK
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 13, 2022
.@IowaHoops Hawkeyes are Big Ten tournament champions 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZWGeK0Glsg
— ESPN (@espn) March 13, 2022
These are your and my Hawkeyes!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5bCYYCs3jn
— ICHawkeye ✈️ (@ICHawkeye) March 13, 2022
BIG. TEN. TOURNAMENT. CHAMPIONS.
THIS TEAM.
THIS COACH.
THESE FANS.
AND GUESS WHAT…JOB’S NOT DONE! #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/aXKFWITKBs
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) March 13, 2022
Fran and his wife overcome with emotion as they embrace afterwards. WOW. Then hugs and tears for family and @JordanBo_3 #Hawkeyes @KCCINews pic.twitter.com/JlrIGK68XS
— Scott Reister (@scottreister) March 13, 2022
Hoist that 🏆
CONGRATS TO THE IOWA HAWKEYES, THE 2022 #B1GMBBall TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS‼️ pic.twitter.com/wC1eVOCmb1
— Big Ten Men’s Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 13, 2022
𝗧𝗵𝗮𝘁’𝘀 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵!! 🏆#Hawkeyes x #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/FQY6F0YnjM
— Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) March 13, 2022
𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼…
The No. 5 seed #Hawkeyes will take on No. 12 seed Richmond in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in Buffalo, NY. pic.twitter.com/hK6To8yqmV
— Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) March 13, 2022
Iowa men and women sweep the Big Ten Tournament. Pretty amazing.
And the best uniforms in the country
𝓘𝓸𝔀𝓪 pic.twitter.com/ajVT1BRpHA
— Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) March 13, 2022