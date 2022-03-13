Twitter reactions to Iowa’s win over Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament title game

The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 75-66, to win their first conference tournament title since 2006.

Iowa+celebrates+a+win+during+a+men%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+No.+5+Iowa+and+No.+3+Purdue+in+the+Big+Ten+Basketball+Tournament+Championship+at+Gainbridge+Fieldhouse+in+Indianapolis+on+Sunday%2C+March+13%2C+2022.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Boilermakers%2C+00-00.+%28Dimia+Burrell%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29

Dimia Burrell

Iowa celebrates a win during a men’s basketball game between No. 5 Iowa and No. 3 Purdue in the Big Ten Basketball Tournament Championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 13, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 00-00. (Dimia Burrell/The Daily Iowan)

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
March 13, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — For the second time in a week, an Iowa basketball team has won a Big Ten Tournament title in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Iowa men’s basketball team won its first conference tournament title since 2006 by beating Purdue, 75-66, in the championship game on Sunday. This came a week after the Iowa women’s basketball team won the Big Ten Tournament on the same court. The Hawkeyes are champions and, for the second time in as many days, are trending on Twitter.

Here are some notable Tweets from Championship/Selection Sunday.

Facebook Comments