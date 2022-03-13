Twitter reactions to Iowa’s win over Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament title game

The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 75-66, to win their first conference tournament title since 2006.

Iowa celebrates a win during a men’s basketball game between No. 5 Iowa and No. 3 Purdue in the Big Ten Basketball Tournament Championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 13, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 00-00. (Dimia Burrell/The Daily Iowan)

INDIANAPOLIS — For the second time in a week, an Iowa basketball team has won a Big Ten Tournament title in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Iowa men’s basketball team won its first conference tournament title since 2006 by beating Purdue, 75-66, in the championship game on Sunday. This came a week after the Iowa women’s basketball team won the Big Ten Tournament on the same court. The Hawkeyes are champions and, for the second time in as many days, are trending on Twitter.

Here are some notable Tweets from Championship/Selection Sunday.

Tell me the last time you remember watching Iowa play with this type of intensity on this type of stage — Jon D. Miller (@hawkeyepodcast) March 13, 2022

Iowa woman’s and mens basketball Big Ten Champs!!! That’s so crazy !!!! Let’s goooo! Go Hawks! @IowaHoops @IowaWBB — Spencer Lee (@LeeSpencerlee36) March 13, 2022

Iowa is just the 4th team ever to win 4 games in 4 days to win the Big Ten Tourney. Pretty amazing to lose the National Player of the Year and then do this the very next season. Amazing job by Fran McCafferey and his staff. — Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) March 13, 2022

HAWKEYES! Congrats to @IowaWBB & @IowaHoops on their Big Ten Championships! pic.twitter.com/EvxJesVRwW — University of Iowa Center for Advancement (@UIAdvancement) March 13, 2022

Schools to win @B1Gwbball & @B1GMBBall tourneys in same season: 🔵 2001: Iowa

🔵 2010: Ohio State

🔵 2011: Ohio State

🔵 2022: Iowa#B1Gstats pic.twitter.com/qUSKdMFgdg — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 13, 2022

2022 B1G CHAMPS!!!!! YOUR IOWA HAWKEYES pic.twitter.com/pEZo70om6W — Hawkeye Images (@webcentrick) March 13, 2022

Iowa won 12 of its last 14 games en route to a Big Ten tournament title. The Hawkeyes average margin of victory since the start of February is 16.4 PPG. If March is about playing your best basketball at the right time, then look no further than the team out of Iowa City. — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) March 13, 2022

Between this run in the men’s Big Ten tournament and The Caitlin Clark Experience™️ in general, pretty good time to be an Iowa fan — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 13, 2022

#Hawkeyes teams to win a Big Ten regular-season, tournament or division title in 2021-22: Field hockey

Football (division title)

Men’s track and field (indoor)

Women’s basketball (x2)

And now men’s basketball It’s getting to be a long list… — John Steppe (@JSteppe1) March 13, 2022

Iowa lost Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp and won the Big Ten Tournament. Anarchy? Nope. Just College Basketball. https://t.co/IEVxvakXwK — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 13, 2022

These are your and my Hawkeyes!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5bCYYCs3jn — ICHawkeye ✈️ (@ICHawkeye) March 13, 2022

BIG. TEN. TOURNAMENT. CHAMPIONS. THIS TEAM.

THIS COACH.

THESE FANS. AND GUESS WHAT…JOB’S NOT DONE! #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/aXKFWITKBs — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) March 13, 2022

Fran and his wife overcome with emotion as they embrace afterwards. WOW. Then hugs and tears for family and @JordanBo_3 #Hawkeyes @KCCINews pic.twitter.com/JlrIGK68XS — Scott Reister (@scottreister) March 13, 2022

Hoist that 🏆 CONGRATS TO THE IOWA HAWKEYES, THE 2022 #B1GMBBall TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS‼️ pic.twitter.com/wC1eVOCmb1 — Big Ten Men’s Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 13, 2022

𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼… The No. 5 seed #Hawkeyes will take on No. 12 seed Richmond in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in Buffalo, NY. pic.twitter.com/hK6To8yqmV — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) March 13, 2022