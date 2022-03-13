Iowa men’s basketball team leads Purdue at halftime of Big Ten Tournament Championship Game

The Hawkeyes never trailed in the first half and lead the Boilermakers, 35-32, at the break. A win would give Iowa its first conference tournament title since 2006.

Iowa guard Connor McCaffery looks to drive to the basket during a men’s basketball game between No. 5 Iowa and No. 3 Purdue in the Big Ten Basketball Tournament Championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 13, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 00-00. (Dimia Burrell/The Daily Iowan)

INDIANAPOLIS — The fifth-seeded Iowa men’s basketball team leads third-seeded Purdue, 35-32, at halftime of the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game.

The Hawkeyes never trailed in the first half despite shooting only 39 percent from the field and 20 percent (3-of-15) from 3-point range. Keegan Murray leads Iowa with nine points at the break. With 93 points over the last four days, Murray has set the record for most points scored in a single Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament. The previous record (92 points) was set last year by Ohio State’s Duane Washington. Tony Perkins scored six points for Iowa in the first half, while Jordan Bohannon contributed five.

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery played 12 different players in the first half.

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey leads all players with 10 points. The Boilermakers have already committed nine turnovers, while the Hawkeyes have only turned it over once.

Iowa is seeking its first Big Ten Tournament Championship since 2006 and the program’s third overall conference tournament title.