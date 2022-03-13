Instant recap | Iowa men’s basketball wins Big Ten Tournament, knocks off Purdue in title game

The Hawkeyes are conference tournament champions for the first time since 2006.

Iowa forward Keegan Murray shoots a ball during a men’s basketball game between No. 5 Iowa and No. 3 Purdue in the Big Ten Basketball Tournament Championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 13, 2022. (Dimia Burrell/The Daily Iowan)

INDIANAPOLIS — The fifth-seeded Iowa men’s basketball team defeated Purdue, 75-66, in the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game on Sunday to win its first conference tournament title since 2006.

Sophomore forward Keegan Murray’s 19 points led Iowa to its fourth win in four days to claim the program’s third conference tournament trophy. Murray set the record for most points scored in a single Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, while Iowa scored the most points of any team in a single tournament.

Murray was voted the tournament Most Outstanding Player, while Murray and Jordan Bohannon were both voted to the all-tournament team.

Iowa trailed for all but two minutes and 17 seconds combined in its two losses to Purdue during the regular season. The Hawkeyes led for the entire first half on Sunday. Purdue took a two-point lead minutes into the second half, but Iowa took it right back. The Boilermakers went on a 7-0 run in a 45-second span to bring Iowa’s lead down to one with 3:09 remaining. Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery called timeout to cool the run, and Connor McCaffery knocked down an and-one jumper immediately out of the break.

The Hawkeyes closed the game on a 12-4 run to seal their championship win.

A year after losing two-time National Player of the Year Luka Garza, current-NBA player Joe Wieskamp, and key players CJ Fredrick and Jack Nunge, Iowa went 8-1 in February and is now 5-1 in March, with four of those victories coming in a four-day span this weekend in Indianapolis, on its way to a title. Twelve different Hawkeyes played against the Boilermakers. Tony Perkins scored 11 points, while Payton Sandfort scored 10.

“Everyone knows who we lost,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said to the crowd. “But this group never stopped working, never stopped fighting.”

Iowa’s 26 wins this season are the program’s most since 1986-87 (30).

The Iowa women’s basketball team won the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament last Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and after the Hawkeye men won, this is the fourth time in conference history the same school has swept both basketball tournament titles in the same year.

Iowa now awaits its NCAA Tournament fate. The selection show will follow Iowa’s celebration.

UPDATE:

The Iowa men’s basketball team is the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region of the 2022 NCAA Tournament and will play Richmond in Buffalo, New York, in the first round of the tournament on Thursday.

Iowa won the Big Ten Tournament title by defeating Purdue, 75-66, in the conference championship game on Sunday. The Hawkeyes are now 26-9 on the season and have won 12 of their last 14 games. Richmond (23-12 this season) upset Davidson in the Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship Game to earn an automatic bid to “The Big Dance.” If Iowa wins, it would play No. 4 seed Providence or No. 13 seed South Dakota State in the second round. Kansas is the No. 1 seed in Iowa’s region.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.