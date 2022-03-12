Watch: Jordan Bohannon nails game-winner to send Iowa to Big Ten Tournament title game

Bohannon’s clutch shot with 1.1 seconds remaining sends the Iowa men’s basketball team to its first Big Ten Tournament Championship Game since 2006.

Dimia Burrell

Iowa point guard Jordan Bohannon celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning 3-pointer in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals against Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 12, 2022.

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
March 12, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — March Madness accurately describes the end of the Iowa men’s basketball team’s win 80-77 over Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Saturday.

Jordan Bohannon banked-in a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining to lead the Hawkeyes to a comeback win over the Hoosiers. Iowa is headed to its first trip to the conference tournament title game since 2006 and will play the winner of the Michigan State-Purdue semifinal matchup.

Watch highlights of Bohannon’s shot below.

