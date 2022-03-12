Twitter reactions to Iowa’s win over Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals

Jordan Bohannon’s game-winning 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining sends the Hawkeyes to their first conference title game since 2006.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Iowa men’s basketball team is going viral.

Point guard Jordan Bohannon banked-in a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left in Iowa’s 80-77 win over Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Saturday. The Hawkeyes are headed to their first conference tournament title game since 2006. Bohannon and the Hawkeyes are trending on Twitter after their win.

Here are some of the highlights.

JORDAN BOHANNON WILD GAME-WINNER FOR IOWA. THIS IS MARCH. pic.twitter.com/KILJoObefK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 12, 2022

Love this school. Love this team. One more. 🖤💛 — Jordan Bohannon (@JordanBo_3) March 12, 2022

Jordan Bohannon hit the game winner to send @IowaHoops to the Big Ten final for the first time since 2006 😤 pic.twitter.com/xZHmpy4Mha — ESPN (@espn) March 12, 2022

Jordon Bohannon Will get to tell his grandkids about that shot! Like in a few minutes, I mean. — JeffreyTheGreek (@JeffreyTheGreek) March 12, 2022

Incredible shot by 47-year-old Jordan Bohannon. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) March 12, 2022

Bohannon!!!! Never in doubt! — Sherman Dillard (@shermandillard) March 12, 2022

I’m always inspired when someone my age does something magical. Thanks, Bohannon. — Steve Politi (@StevePoliti) March 12, 2022

Had a pretty good view of Bohannon’s shot. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/yPZLAtycSG — Robert Read (@Robert_Read34) March 12, 2022

Great view of the @IowaHoops Jordan Bohannon game winner from our @BigTenNetwork set. Bank!!! The @B1GMBBall never disappoints. Wow. — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) March 12, 2022

The best kiss since Romeo and Juliet. Little known fact: Bohannon played Iago in the original Shakespeare production of Othello — Ivan Bologna Is All Elite (@PV_GIA) March 12, 2022

JORDAN BOHANNON FROM THE RETIREMENT HOME — J.J. Post (@JayJayPost) March 12, 2022

Jordan Bohannon just hit one of those shots that you’ll see in Big Ten Tournament promo videos every year going forward — Alex Roux (@a_roux) March 12, 2022

If Iowa wins today, their MBB, WBB and FB team will all have made the Big Ten Championship Game. — Hawkguy Matt (@hawkguymatt) March 12, 2022

Fran McCaffery lost Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp and now has Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament title game. One of the best coaching jobs of his career. https://t.co/lqpqvjFfDK — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 12, 2022

The Iowa basketball managers after washing the script gold jerseys for the 4th time in 3 days: pic.twitter.com/9sojHK17iC — Hawkeye Historian (projected 10 seed) (@Hawk_Historian) March 12, 2022

If Iowa wins this, that’s Tate to Holloway level history — Jon D. Miller (@hawkeyepodcast) March 12, 2022

I was listening to @GaryDolphin in my truck and scared my so badly lol 😂 and he said “Dad the Hawkeyes can’t hear you!” ON IOWA GO HAWKEYES!!!!!! @IowaHoops @JordanBo_3 https://t.co/HOJZmR6kD9 — OnIowaGoHawkeyes (@OHawkeyes) March 12, 2022

The Hawkeyes are headed to the Championship! https://t.co/4sqpIqUa6a — Gary Dolphin (@GaryDolphin) March 12, 2022