Iowa men’s basketball team trails Indiana at halftime of Big Ten Tournament semifinals

The Hoosiers hold a 38-32 lead over the Hawkeyes at the break.

Iowa men’s basketball forward Keegan Murray goes up for a shot in a Big Ten Tournament semifinal game against Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 12, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Iowa men’s basketball team trails Indiana, 38-32, at halftime of the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

The ninth-seeded Hoosiers, who have already upset two teams in this year’s conference tournament, jumped out to a 15-3 lead over the fifth-seeded Hawkeyes by the first media timeout. Iowa trailed 15-5 against Rutgers on Friday before eventually coming back, and quickly overcame another deficit on Saturday. Forwards Keegan and Kris Murray combined for four 3-pointers on four consecutive Iowa possessions to bring the game to within two points.

At the 5:59 mark of the first half, Kris Murray lobbed a pass in transition to his twin brother and Keegan converted on an and-one layup, plus a free-throw, to give the Hawkeyes their first lead of the day — 25-24.

Indiana closed the first half on a 14-7 run to take a lead into halftime.

Keegan Murray has 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting in the first half. Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis leads all scorers with 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

The winner of the Iowa-Indiana matchup will advance to Sunday’s Big Ten Tournament Championship Game, which Iowa has not been to since 2006.