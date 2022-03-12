Instant recap | Jordan Bohannon banks in game-winning 3-pointer, Iowa advances to Big Ten Tournament title game

The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers, 80-77, in the semifinals on Saturday to reach their first conference title game since 2006.

INDIANAPOLIS — Jordan Bohannon banked-in a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining to lead the Iowa men’s basketball team to an 80-77 win over Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes are headed to their first Big Ten title game since 2006.

Iowa trailed Indiana by as many as 12 points in the semifinals. The Hoosiers led by nine points with 5:29 remaining in the game. Then, the Hawkeyes got going. Iowa made nine of its last 11 shots from the floor. Bohannon tied the game at 71-71 with a 3-pointer with 2:27 remaining. Iowa forward Keegan Murray hit his eighth 3-pointer of the game on the next possession to give the Hawkeyes their first lead of the second half.

After Iowa’s Tony Perkins turned the ball over and Indiana tied the game with 30 seconds remaining, Bohannon took advantage.

The Hawkeyes mobbed Bohannon after his game-winning shot. Indiana’s half-court heave with a second remaining was off the mark, clinching Iowa’s win.

No way! 😱 Jordan Bohannon drills the DEEP 3 to give @IowaHoops the lead before the buzzer.#B1Gtourney pic.twitter.com/gASXxdlwJ3 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 12, 2022

Keegan Murray led the Hawkeyes with 32 points and hit a career-high eight 3-pointers. Patrick McCaffery scored 16 points for the Hawkeyes, while Bohannon scored 12 points (four 3-pointers).

Iowa will player the winner of the other semifinal, Michigan State-Purdue, in the Big Ten title game on Sunday.