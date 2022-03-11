Watch: Keegan Murray throws down monster dunk in Big Ten Tournament game against Rutgers
The sophomore forward scored 18 points in the first half against the Scarlet Knights.
March 11, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Rutgers just got dunked on.
Iowa forward Keegan Murray went coast-to-coast and threw down a dunk with two Rutgers defenders on him. Murray led all scorers with 18 points (7-of-12 from the field) in the first half. The Iowa men’s basketball team leads Rutgers, 41-32, at halftime.
Watch the highlight below.
Watch. Rinse. Repeat. #Hawkeyes x #B1GTourney https://t.co/xUixQmVFKI
— Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) March 11, 2022