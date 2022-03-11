Watch: Keegan Murray throws down monster dunk in Big Ten Tournament game against Rutgers

The sophomore forward scored 18 points in the first half against the Scarlet Knights.

Iowa men’s basketball forward Keegan Murray dunks the ball during a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals game against Rutgers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 11, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Rutgers just got dunked on.

Iowa forward Keegan Murray went coast-to-coast and threw down a dunk with two Rutgers defenders on him. Murray led all scorers with 18 points (7-of-12 from the field) in the first half. The Iowa men’s basketball team leads Rutgers, 41-32, at halftime.

Watch the highlight below.