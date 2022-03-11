Watch: Iowa’s Connor McCaffery details why he was ejected from win over Rutgers

McCaffery and a member of Rutgers’ strength and conditioning staff were both ejected from the game.

Iowa forward Connor McCaffery passes the ball during an 84-74 win over Rutgers in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 11, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Iowa’s Connor McCaffery isn’t afraid to speak his mind. That was apparent after Friday’s game.

McCaffery was assessed two technicals and ejected from the Iowa men’s basketball team’s 84-74 win over Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. A member of Rutgers’ strength and conditioning staff was also tossed during the game. Iowa will play Indiana in the conference semifinals on Saturday, and McCaffery will be back on the court. After Friday’s win, McCaffery, who said he has never been ejected from a game before, explained why he was assessed technicals.

Watch McCaffery’s full explanation below.