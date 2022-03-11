Iowa men’s basketball team rallies from early deficit, leads Rutgers at halftime of Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

INDIANAPOLIS — The Iowa men’s basketball team scored 46 points in its loss to Rutgers in the regular season. The Hawkeyes scored 41 points against the Scarlet Knights in the first half in the Big Ten Tournament.

No. 5 seed Iowa leads No. 4 seed Rutgers, 41-32, halfway through a conference quarterfinals matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Scarlet Knights jumped out to a 15-5 lead but the Hawkeyes took their first lead of the game at the 9:24 mark of the half behind a 9-0 run. During that stretch, Rutgers was just one-of-nine from the field. Iowa outscored Rutgers, 28-13, over the final 10:18 of the first half. Iowa forward Keegan Murray leads all scorers with 18 points (7-of-12 from the field). Kris Murray scored seven first-half points for the Hawkeyes and grabbed five rebounds. Connor McCaffery assisted on four shots in the first half, often lobbing passes to Keegan Murray for dunks.

Iowa shot 48 percent from the field in the first half and 5-of-11 from 3-point range. Rutgers is shooting 39 percent and has connected on only three of its 12 attempts from deep.

The winner of this quarterfinals matchup will play No. 9 Indiana in the conference semifinals on Saturday. The Hoosiers upset top-seeded Illinois earlier Friday afternoon to advance.