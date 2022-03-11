Instant recap | Keegan Murray breaks Iowa’s single-season scoring record in Big Ten Tournament win over Rutgers

The Hawkeyes are headed to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals after an 84-74 win over the Scarlet Knights.

INDIANAPOLIS — Iowa men’s basketball forward Keegan Murray broke the program’s single-season scoring record in an 84-74 win over Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

Keegan Murray, who scored 26 points, now has 750 on the season, which surpassed Luka Garza’s 747 points from last season. The program’s single-season scoring record has now been broken in three consecutive seasons. With Keegan Murray leading the way, Iowa is headed to the conference tournament semifinals, where it will face Indiana on Saturday. This is the first time in 12 seasons under head coach Fran McCaffery that Iowa has won multiple games in the Big Ten Tournament, and the second time it has reached the semifinals (also made it last season).

Fourth-seeded Rutgers got out to an early 15-5 lead in the first half. Fifth-seeded Iowa responded by only allowing 13 points in the final 10:18 of the first half, while taking a 41-32 lead at the break. The Hawkeyes only scored 46 points in their regular season loss to Rutgers in New Jersey — their lowest output of the season.

The Hawkeyes led by as many as 18 points in the second half but with 6:22 remaining, the Scarlet Knights were back to within eight.

Then, Iowa went on a 7-0 run and held Rutgers without a basket for more than three minutes to seal its trip to the semifinals.

Iowa shot 49 percent as a team and 32 percent from 3-point range against Rutgers, while winning the rebounding battle, 34-28. The Hawkeyes improved to 20-0 this season when outrebounding their opponents.

The Hawkeyes shot 27.9 percent as a team the last time they played the Scarlet Knights. Keegan Murray recorded eight rebounds and two assists to go along with his point total, while providing plenty of highlight-reel dunks throughout the game. Jordan Bohannon scored 16 points and became the third Hawkeye in program history to score at least 2,000 points. Tony Perkins was the third Hawkeye to reach double-figures, scoring 16 points, too. Geo Bakers led Rutgers with 23 points.

The Hawkeyes entered the day as a projected No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament, per ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi.

Iowa’s Connor McCaffery and a member of Rutgers’ strength and conditioning staff were both ejected for picking up multiple technical fouls during the game.

This will be the first time since 2017 that Iowa and Indiana face off in the Big Ten Tournament. The ninth-seeded Hoosiers reached the semifinals after upsetting top-seeded Illinois earlier Friday afternoon. Iowa won the only matchup between the two teams during the regular season.

Iowa and Indiana will tip off at approximately noon CT on Saturday. The game will air on CBS.