Watch: Northwestern head coach Chris Collins raves about Iowa, calls Hawkeyes hottest team in Big Ten
Collins said the Hawkeyes are “playing as well as anyone in the conference.”
March 10, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — The Iowa men’s basketball team defeated Northwestern, 112-76, in the second round of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday. After the game, Wildcat head coach Chris Collins couldn’t help but praise the Hawkeyes.
“To me, they’re playing as well as anyone in the conference,” Collins said.
Watch more of Collins’ postgame press conference below.
