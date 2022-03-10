Watch: Northwestern head coach Chris Collins raves about Iowa, calls Hawkeyes hottest team in Big Ten

Collins said the Hawkeyes are “playing as well as anyone in the conference.”

Northwestern head coach Chris Collins gestures to his team during a men’s basketball game between No. 5 Iowa and No. 12 Northwestern in the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 112-76.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Iowa men’s basketball team defeated Northwestern, 112-76, in the second round of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday. After the game, Wildcat head coach Chris Collins couldn’t help but praise the Hawkeyes.

“To me, they’re playing as well as anyone in the conference,” Collins said.

Watch more of Collins’ postgame press conference below.