Twitter reactions to Iowa’s win over Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament

The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 112-76, to advance to the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

Dimia Burrell

Iowa’s bench celebrates a 3-pointer during a men’s basketball game between No. 5 Iowa and No. 12 Northwestern in the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 112-76. Iowa set a Big Ten tournament record with 19 made 3-pointers. (Dimia Burrell/The Daily Iowan)

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
March 10, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — The Iowa men’s basketball team is off to a pretty good start to March Madness. That’s putting it lightly.

The Hawkeyes set Big Ten Tournament records in their 112-76 win over the Northwestern Wildcats in the second round. Iowa will play Rutgers at approximately 1 p.m. CT on Friday in the quarterfinals. Iowa fans had plenty to cheer about during the first Hawkeye postseason game of the year, though they weren’t the only ones to take to Twitter during the game.

Here are some Twitter reactions from the Iowa win.

