Twitter reactions to Iowa’s win over Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament

The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 112-76, to advance to the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

Iowa’s bench celebrates a 3-pointer during a men’s basketball game between No. 5 Iowa and No. 12 Northwestern in the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 112-76. Iowa set a Big Ten tournament record with 19 made 3-pointers. (Dimia Burrell/The Daily Iowan)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Iowa men’s basketball team is off to a pretty good start to March Madness. That’s putting it lightly.

The Hawkeyes set Big Ten Tournament records in their 112-76 win over the Northwestern Wildcats in the second round. Iowa will play Rutgers at approximately 1 p.m. CT on Friday in the quarterfinals. Iowa fans had plenty to cheer about during the first Hawkeye postseason game of the year, though they weren’t the only ones to take to Twitter during the game.

Here are some Twitter reactions from the Iowa win.

It happened again. I blinked and Keegan Murray has 15 points — Brendan Budge (@brendan_budge) March 10, 2022

If Iowa Football had simply put Keegan Murray and Caitlin Clark on offense they would have won a natty. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) March 10, 2022

Iowa Basketball. The Family Business. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 10, 2022

It may all go to hell today, but it won’t change my opinion — this is Fran’s most “pleasant surprise” Iowa team. Really fun team to watch. #Hawkeyes — Troy Banning (@TroyBanning) March 10, 2022

𝟳𝟬𝟬 & 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴.@keegan3murray is just the 2nd Hawkeye in program history to surpass 700 points in a single-season (724). #Hawkeyes x #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/PbntGjKYnp — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) March 10, 2022

Sources tell Go Iowa Awesome that Northwestern players find the very concept of a conference tournament “disgustingly bourgeois,” and that the postgame film session will be of a Downton Abbey episode of the coaches’ choosing. — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) March 10, 2022

People down playing Iowa’s performance because it was “just Northwestern.” Let’s look at it from this angle. Iowa picked up a Q2 win by scoring 112 points and winning by 36. How many teams put up better numbers against a Q2 opponent this year? — The Truth’s Bracketology (@DaTruthBrackets) March 10, 2022

How many times will Iowa drain 3s in Northwestern’s face today? pic.twitter.com/o2BUZvNlpQ — Cool Brand Luke (@L_Easter_) March 10, 2022

When you’re in a 3 point contest and your opponent is Iowa pic.twitter.com/3LK4adJ367 — Ethan (@ethancoston_) March 10, 2022

I want literally nothing to do with Iowa’s offense in March… They are on pace to score 120+ https://t.co/INBhiSdEBw — Adam Hutchison (@TheRealAdam_H) March 10, 2022

This has been an offensive masterpiece today. They have 91 points with 10:30 still to go https://t.co/EV1LqZX8fV — Mike Peasley (@PeasRadio) March 10, 2022

A live look @IowaHoops in Indy right now: pic.twitter.com/4o5uEvZcfg — Andy Garman (@GarmanSports) March 10, 2022