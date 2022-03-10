Iowa’s Patrick McCaffery to play against Northwestern in Big Ten Tournament opener

The starting forward missed two of the Iowa men’s basketball team’s final three games of the regular season with a hip injury.

Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery celebrates during a men’s basketball game between No. 24 Iowa and Northwestern in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. McCaffery rested the game after being banged up in the last game at Nebraska. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 82-61.

INDIANAPOLIS — Iowa men’s basketball forward Patrick McCaffery will play on Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament against Northwestern, the team announced.

The redshirt sophomore started 27 games at forward for Iowa during the regular season, but missed two of the Hawkeyes’ final three games of the regular season with a hip injury. McCaffery did not play in Iowa’s 82-61 win over Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Feb. 28. The 6-foot-9 former Iowa City West prep averaged 10.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game during the regular season.

Iowa and Northwestern are scheduled to play at approximately 1 p.m. CT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the second round of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament. The winner will advance to Friday’s quarterfinals. Iowa is playing in its first postseason game of the year, while Northwestern defeated Nebraska, 71-69, in the first round on Wednesday to advance.