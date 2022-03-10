Iowa women’s gymnastics to travel to California for final regular season meet

The Hawkeyes will take on the tenth-ranked UC-Berkeley Bears inside Haas Pavilion at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Iowa’s Lauren Guerin is seen doing a jump during her floor routine at a women’s gymnastics meet between the Iowa Gym-Hawks and the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. The Hawks defeated the Gophers, 196.800-196.375.

The Iowa women’s gymnastics team will face off against UC-Berkeley Sunday night in California. The dual is the Hawkeyes’ final event of the 2021-22 regular season.

Sunday’s Iowa-Berkeley meet will be held at 4 p.m. inside Haas Pavilion. The dual will stream live via the Pac-12 Network.

The Hawkeyes enter their meet with the Bears fresh off a 196.825-196.500 win over the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames. Iowa’s 196.825 is tied for the fifth-best score any Iowa women’s gymnastics team has ever posted.

“It just felt awesome to get another win in Hilton [Coliseum] in front of such a big audience,” Iowa senior Lauren Guerin said. “Last time we were there [in 2020], we did the same thing, and it was a lot of fun. They have a great atmosphere.”

Guerin led a Hawkeye vault squad that tied a UI women’s gymnastics record with a score of 49.500 points. Guerin notched a 9.975 score. She earned Big Ten Conference Event Specialist of the Week honors for the feat. Guerin has now won four conference weekly awards as a Hawkeye.

“It’s nice to know that my hard work has paid off,” Guerin said. “Being recognized is very meaningful. It’s just a really cool award to be honored with.”

Guerin’s teammates were equally delighted to hear of the conference recognition she received on Monday.

“I think she’s very deserving, and it’s been a long time coming,” junior Linda Zivat said. “To be honest, I literally think she should have won [this award] every single Monday that it’s come out this season. I don’t know how she hasn’t gotten a perfect ten on floor yet.”

Despite her recent run of success, Guerin and the Hawkeyes have tried to remain focused on the challenge they’ll face on Sunday. UC-Berkeley is ranked 10th in the nation by the College Gymnastics Association. The Bears are the Pac-12’s second-highest ranked team.

“Honestly, coming off one of our best meets of the season, we’re just trying to keep the ball rolling,” Guerin said. “This week, we’ve been reflecting on what we did well in Ames, and what we need to improve upon, so we can see the same results this weekend.”

The Golden Bears will face the Ohio State Buckeyes and Pittsburgh Panthers in Columbus prior to their matchup with Iowa.

The GymHawks are currently ranked 20th in the nation. They’re the Big Ten’s fourth-highest ranked team.

“We’ve come a long way as a team, both mentally and physically,” Zivat said. “As we continue to clean up the small details, we’re getting very excited for the postseason. I just feel like we’re going to be more fired up now that we have all these meets under our belt.”

Sunday’s dual will be the last regular season event Guerin competes in, as the Big Ten Championships begin March 19 in Columbus. She is one of seven seniors on the Hawkeyes’ roster.

“I can’t believe my senior year is almost over already,” Guerin said. “I’m just looking forward to finishing the year out strong as a team.”