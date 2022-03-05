Iowa women’s gymnastics wins second straight over Iowa State in Cy-Hawk series

The Hawkeyes traveled to Ames to take on the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum on Friday. Iowa defeated Iowa State, 196.825-196.500.

The Iowa women’s gymnastics team narrowly defeated Iowa State, 196.825-196.500, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames on Friday night.

The Hawkeyes and Cyclones met for the first time in a dual format in two years. The annual Cy-Hawk matchup was canceled in 2021 because of COVID-19 concerns.

Iowa started the night on bars, finishing with a total of 48.725 points. Sophomore Adeline Kenlin led the GymHawks, notching a 9.775 score.

Junior Linda Zivat led Iowa on vault, earning a 9.925 score. After two events, the Hawkeyes had 98.225 team points. The Cyclones were close behind with 98.000.

Through three, the Hawkeyes retained their spot atop the scoreboard with a team score of 147.625. Guerin and Henderson once again contributed huge scores for Iowa, each earning 9.975 points on floor.

The GymHawk beam team secured the victory in the fourth frame with a pair of 9.900 scores from Killian and Kenlin leading the way.

Big Picture

After a loss at then-No. 8 Minnesota last weekend, the Hawkeyes bounced back in Friday night’s meet.

The Hawkeyes’ 196.825 is their fifth-best score in program history.

Vault team comes up big

After the first event, the Cyclones held a 49.250-48.725 advantage over Iowa.

The vault squad, led by Zivat, Lauren Guerin, Bridget Killian, and JerQuavia Henderson, pushed the Hawkeyes firmly into the driver’s seat in the second frame.

Their 49.500-point performance was good for second all-time at Iowa and the best in Larissa Libby’s tenure as head coach.

Still a Hawkeye State

Friday’s victory marks Iowa’s third straight win over the Cyclones. The GymHawks traveled to Ames in 2020 and won a close meet, 196.425-196.225.

At the 2021 NCAA regional meet, the two squads faced off. The Hawkeyes once again prevailed, finishing third at regionals while the Cyclones finished fourth.

Up Next

The GymHawks will travel to California next Sunday to take on UC-Berkeley. The nonconference meet serves as the Hawkeyes’ last before the Big Ten Championships.

The meet will start at 12 p.m., with streaming available on the Pac-12 Network.