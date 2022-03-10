Instant recap | Iowa men’s basketball team blows out Northwestern in record-setting fashion, advances in Big Ten Tournament

The Hawkeyes will play Rutgers at approximately 1 p.m. CT on Friday in the conference tournament quarterfinals.

Iowa men’s basketball point guard Jordan Bohannon attempts a 3-pointer in the first half of a Big Ten Tournament game against Northwestern in Indianapolis on March 10, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Iowa men’s basketball team set Big Ten Tournament records for points scored (112), 3-pointers made (19), margin of victory (36 points), and field goals made (43) in its 112-76 win over Northwestern in the second round of the conference tournament on Thursday.

Iowa will play Rutgers in the quarterfinals at approximately 1 p.m. CT on Friday.

Hawkeye forward Keegan Murray led all scorers with 26 points (11-of-16 from the field, 3-of-3 from deep) and added eight rebounds despite not playing the final 14 minutes of the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The first-team All-Big Ten performer had plenty of help, too. Point guard Jordan Bohannon scored 17 points and converted on five 3-pointers. Forward Filip Rebraca scored 10 points (5-of-5 field goals), recorded nine rebounds, dished out four assists, and blocked two shots, while shooting guard Tony Perkins distributed a career-high six assists.

Iowa shot 61 percent from the field and 66 percent from deep. Fourteen different players scored for Iowa.

On the glass, Iowa was dominant, outrebounding Northwestern, 45-18.

The Hawkeyes are 2-0 against the Wildcats this season after having previously defeated them by 21 points at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in February. Iowa never trailed, leading by as many as 40 points on Thursday and holding a 33-point halftime lead.

Iowa is 0-1 against Rutgers this season, having lost, 48-46, in the only regular season meeting between the teams in New Jersey in January. The No. 5 seed Hawkeyes and the No. 4 seed Scarlet Knights will tip off 25 minutes after the end of the Indiana-Illinois quarterfinal game, which is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. CT on Friday. The winner will advance to the semifinals and will play the winner of the Fighting Illini-Hoosiers matchup.