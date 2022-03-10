Hot-shooting Hawkeyes lead Wildcats by 33 points at halftime in second round of Big Ten Tournament

Iowa men’s basketball forward Keegan Murray backs down a Northwestern player during the first half of a Big Ten Tournament game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 10, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — The fifth-seeded Iowa men’s basketball team leads 12th-seeded Northwestern, 64-31, at halftime of their second-round matchup in the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Iowa forward Keegan Murray leads all players with 18 points (8-of-13 shooting) and seven rebounds. Hawkeye point guard Jordan Bohannon added 11 points (three 3-pointers), while shooting guard Tony Perkins has already dished out a career-high six assists. Eight different players have scored for Iowa so far, and seven of them have converted on a 3-pointer. The Hawkeyes ended the first half on an 11-1 run and are shooting 68 percent from the field and 69 percent (11-of-16) from 3-point range through the first 20 minutes of play. Iowa is winning the rebounding battle, 20-7, in the first half.

If Iowa’s lead holds, it will play Rutgers in the tournament quarterfinals on Friday. Follow The Daily Iowan’s coverage throughout the rest of the weekend.