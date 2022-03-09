Iowa men’s basketball team to play Northwestern on Thursday to open Big Ten Tournament play

The 12th-seeded Wildcats overcame a 14-point halftime deficit to defeat the 13th-seeded Nebraska Cornhuskers, 71-69, on Wednesday night in the opening round of the tournament.

Iowa guard Connor McCaffery contests a shot from Northwestern forward Robbie Beran during a men’s basketball game between No. 24 Iowa and Northwestern in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Beran did not make a shot. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 82-61.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Iowa men’s basketball team will face Northwestern on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The 12th-seeded Wildcats overcame a 14-point halftime deficit to defeat the 13th-seeded Nebraska Cornhuskers, 71-69, on Wednesday night in the opening round of the tournament. Northwestern point guard Boo Buie scored 16 points and dished out three assists, while forward Pete Nance added 14 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.

The Hawkeyes, the No. 5 seed in the conference tournament, earned a bye and will open postseason play at approximately 1 p.m. CT against the Wildcats at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Iowa (22-9 overall) is 1-0 against Northwestern (15-15) this season. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 82-61, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Feb. 28. Iowa made 13 3-pointers in its Senior Day win. Northwestern was shorthanded during the only matchup between the teams in the regular season. Buie only played three minutes, while Nance played 29 and scored four points as both players dealt with an illness.

This is the first Big Ten Tournament matchup between Iowa and Northwestern since the Wildcats upset the Hawkeyes in 2014.

Thursday’s game will air on the Big Ten Network. The Daily Iowan has reporters on location to cover the tournament. Follow along at dailyiowan.com throughout the week for tournament coverage.