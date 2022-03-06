Live results | Four Iowa men’s wrestlers compete in 2022 Big Ten Championship Finals

Austin DeSanto, Jaydin Eierman, Alex Marinelli, and Tony Cassioppi are all slated to participate in Session V of the conference tournament Sunday afternoon.

Big Ten trophies sit near the mat during the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Seven Iowa men’s wrestlers will compete is Session V of the 2022 Big Ten Championships Saturday afternoon. Senior 133-pounder Austin DeSanto, 141-pounder Jaydin Eierman, 165-pounder Alex Marinelli, and heavyweight Tony Cassioppi will all be participating in the conference finals.

Hawkeye senior 149-pounder Max Murin, 157-pounder Kaleb Young, and 197-pounder Jacob Warner will all be chasing third-place finishes during the session.

Senior 174-pounder Michael Kemerer was also supposed to compete Sunday. But a medical forfeit in the championship semifinals automatically bumped “KemDawg” to sixth place.

Kemerer was injured in a match against Ohio State’s Ethan Smith on Saturday. He even stopped the match briefly because of the ailment.

Iowa head coach Tom Brands said Kemerer would’ve wrestled through the injury had it occurred in the NCAA Tournament. He added that Kemerer made the “smart” decision to drop out of the Big Ten Championships.

Kemerer’s status for the NCAA Championships at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit March 17-19 has yet to be officially revealed.

Iowa true freshman Drake Ayala also medically forfeited his seventh-place match against Rutgers’ Dylan Shawver earlier today.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher reported that Eierman will medically forfeit his finals match against Penn State’s Nick Lee. The report has yet to be confirmed by Iowa Athletics.

Follow live blog below for Big Ten Championships Session V updates:

No. 2 Austin DeSanto (IA) vs. No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) (Finals)

Bravo-Young wins, 3-1, after scoring the only takedown of the bout with 33 seconds remaining in the final period.

No. 2 Jaydin Eierman (IA) vs. No. 1 Nick Lee (PSU) (Finals)

Lee wins by medical forfeit.

No. 4 Max Murin (IA) vs. No. 3 Ridge Lovett (NEB) (3rd place)

Murin wins by medical forfeit.

No. 2 Kaleb Young (IA) vs. No. 10 Brady Berge (PSU) (3rd place)

In a rematch of the quarterfinal matchup that Berge won yesterday afternoon, Berge defeats Young, 3-1, scoring the decisive takedown in sudden victory.

No. 2 Alex Marinelli (IA) vs. No. 4 Cam Amine (MICH) (Finals)

Marinelli claimed his fourth Big Ten individual championship, 2-1, over Amine. A second-period stalling point proved to be the difference.

No. 4 Michael Kemerer (IA) vs. No. 3 Mikey Labriola (NEB) (5th place)

Labriola wins by medical forfeit. Kemerer did not wrestle at all in the consolation bracket. He was injured in his quarterfinal match against Wisconsin’s Ethan Smith.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates throughout the afternoon.