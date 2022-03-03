UI Vice President for Legal Affairs and General Counsel Carroll Reasoner to retire

The search committee for Reasoner’s successor will be headed by UI Vice President for Research Marty Scholtz.

UI General Counsel Carroll Reasoner answers questions from members of the House Appropriations Subcommittee during a panel on the sale of the university’s Jackson Pollock painting the Iowa State Capitol on Wednesday morning, Feb. 16, 2011. After reviewing letters from Guggenheim, Reasoner stated that if lawmakers force the university to sell the painting, the Guggenheim foundation or the family could bring litigation potentially causing the UI to lose the painting before sale. She also stated that Guggenheim had originally given the painting to Yale but retracted the gift after Yale refused to display the painting for students.

The University of Iowa Vice President for Legal Affairs and General Counsel Carroll Reasoner has announced her retirement.

Reasoner will retire upon the hiring of her successor. The search committee for her successor will be led by Marty Scholtz, UI vice president of research, according to a UI release. The university will begin a national search for Reasoner’s replacement.

The UI is not naming an interim because Reasoner will serve until her successor is named, the release said.

The search firm, AGB Search from Washington, D.C., will assist with the search alongside UI administrators, faculty, staff. The UI also hired the firm during the search for a new president when Barbara Wilson was hired in 2021.

Reasoner has served as vice president for legal affairs and general counsel since October 2010.

Before being instated, she served two years as an interim in the position. She was a senior vice president at the Shuttleworth & Ingersoll, P.L.C. law firm in Cedar Rapids before joining the UI.