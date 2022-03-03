Johnson County Public Health finds several health code violations at Iowa City’s Bread Garden, Cactus 3

The Johnson County Department of Public Health found dozens of health code violations at restaurants in January. The violations were mainly concentrated in inadequate employee hand-washing and inaccurate date markings on food items.

Bread Garden is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Johnson County Public Health found 84 health code violations in 45 conducted health inspections in February, revealing several businesses with issues with employees washing their hands adequately.

Iowa City’s Bread Garden Market and Bakery and Cactus 3 both received nine violations from the department.

Employees at Bread Garden did not wash hands prior to cleaning dishware repeatedly, inspectors found. There were also kitchen employees who did not wash their hands after removing gloves that had been used to handle raw eggs and meat.

The violation report also showed hand washing areas were inadequately stocked with paper towels and were blocked by other products. Bread Garden was reported to have inadequate written procedures in place for potential health-related events.

Bread Garden also did not employ a Certified Food Protection Manager when inspectors visited.

At Cactus 3, there were also issues with employees who handled food not washing their hands and inadequate written procedures for health events.

Raw beef, shrimp, chorizo, chicken, and homemade sauces at Cactus 3 all were held at a hazardous temperature and many cooked items in coolers and freezers lacked proper date markings.

The inspectors also found “excessive build-up on insides of mixers” used to make margaritas and daiquiris.

The University of Iowa’s Ace Sushi had four violations when it was inspected on Feb. 23. The business was cited for employees not testing acidified rice before making sushi rolls and not washing hands before working with food.

Pat’s Diner in the Pappajohn Pavilion at the UI received a violation for not cooling certain meat products to temperatures necessary to keep them safe to consume.

The new Iowa City bar, Roxxy, received two violations. The bar was missing hand washing reminders and protocols for health procedures.

Noodles and Company in the Old Capitol Mall had violations for vegetable dicers having debris stuck on blades and issues with dishwashing.

Down the highway in Coralville, the city’s Hy-Vee had eight violations. Some packaged in-house products were mishandled, including missing “Safe Handling Instructions” on raw meats and fish products and cut produce being kept at inadequate temperatures.

In the meat department of the Hy-Vee location, debris was present in a stuffer tube that hadn’t been used the day of inspection. Sauces also lacked proper dates to ensure the best use.

Texas Roadhouse in Coralville also received violations for debris on vegetable slicer blades and date markings missing on open containers of sauces, dressings, and ingredients.

North Liberty businesses also had violations, but fewer than Coralville and Iowa City establishments. Mirabito’s Italian restaurant recieved violations for lacking dates on sauces and issues with the establishment’s menus.

New Pioneer Bake House and Kitchen had seven violations, including foods made in-house being used longer than the seven-day limit for such products. Chemical sprays in the restaurants also were not labeled for contents and chemicals were stored in incorrect locations.

This story is part of a monthly series by The Daily Iowan regarding health inspections at local restaurants.