Photos: No. 25 Iowa men’s basketball vs. Michigan State

No. 25 Iowa men’s basketball defeated Michigan State in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, 86-60. With the win, Iowa notched victory No. 500 inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa forward Keegan Murray led the team in scoring with 28 points. Murray shot 10-of-15 from the floor. Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo called Murray a special talent. “He does it in a special way,” Izzo said.

Along with a win, Iowa also honored former Iowa center, Luka Garza, by retiring his No. 55 jersey. Garza, currently with the Detroit Pistons, ranks No. 1 in all-time scoring for the Hawkeyes. Additionally, Iowa honored late Iowa guard Roy Marble by retiring his jersey No. 23. Marble ranks No. 2 all-time for Iowa scorers.

The freshly ranked Hawkeyes will take on Nebraska in Lincoln on Friday.