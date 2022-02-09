Bill Nye the Science Guy’s lecture rescheduled for April 26

Bill Nye the Science Guy will give a lecture at Hancher Auditorium on April 26 at 7:30 p.m. The event, originally planned for Sept. 27, 2021, was postponed due to scheduling conflicts.

Renowned TV science educator Bill Nye’s long-awaited visit to campus has been set for April 26 at 7:30 p.m.

After being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19 and again postponed in 2021 due to scheduling conflicts, the new date for Nye’s lecture at Hancher Auditorium was announced on Wednesday.

After the lecture was postponed for a second time, students who had gotten tickets were advised to hold onto them, as they would be honored for the new dates.

Tickets went live on Sept. 3, 2021, and students were allowed to reserve two free tickets with a valid student ID. The remainder of the tickets were opened up to the general public on Sept. 7, 2021. When the event was postponed, general public ticket distribution was put on hold.

“Distribution of remaining tickets to the general public will be delayed until the lecture has been officially rescheduled,” Hancher’s website states.

The new date was announced in an email from the Hancher Box Office sent to students who have already reserved tickets for the event.

Students must respond to the email writing whether they can or cannot attend the lecture, and provide an address they want their tickets shipped to if they are able to attend.