Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Minnesota

Despite Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery’s absence and 4 -point deficit at halftime, Iowa assistant coach Billy Turner and Iowa forward Keegan Murray led the Iowa Hawkeyes to 71-59 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Feb. 6, 2022.

Iowa forward Keegan Murray led the team in points with a total of 24. Murray also had 15 rebounds, and 3 assists. Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery came in second with 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 1 block.

On the Minnesota side of the ball, guard Luke Loewe had 19 points and 4 rebounds including a half court shot to put the Gophers up by 4 before halftime. Guard Payton Willis had a total of 16 points with 8 rebounds and 3 assists.

Iowa outscored Minnesota in the second half, 37-21, by shooting 29-65 in field goals.

The Hawkeyes improve to a 5-6 conference record and 15-7 overall. Iowa will travel to College Park, Maryland, to face the Terrapins on Feb. 10.