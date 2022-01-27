Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. No. 6 Purdue

No. 6 Purdue defeated Iowa, 83-73, in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. The two teams previously matched up in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Dec. 3, 2021. The Boilermakers defeated the Hawkeyes, 77-70. Including both games this season, Purdue has won six of the last seven games played against Iowa.

Purdue guard Isaiah Thompson led the Boilermakers in points and scored a career-high of 18. As a team, The Boilermakers shot 30-49 in field goals, and led in points for 39 minutes and 41 seconds of the game.

Iowa forward Kris Murray led the Hawkeyes in points with 23. Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery spoke about Murray’s game. “I thought Kris was great the whole game,” McCaffery said. “I just thought his aggressiveness at both ends was really good…”

Iowa forward Keegan Murray spoke about the team’s lack of energy during the first half, causing them to slip. “I just think that the energy in the first half, for whatever reason, wasn’t there,” Murray said. “To beat a good team like that you have to have energy for the full 40 minutes.”

Iowa will play at Penn State on Jan. 31.