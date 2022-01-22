Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Penn State

Iowa men’s basketball defeated Penn State in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, 68-51. The Hawkeyes improved to 14-5 with the win.

Iowa forward Keegan Murray shot just 33% from the field but led the team in scoring with 15 points. Murray’s twin brother Kris backed him up with 13 of his own. The twins combined for 28 points, 41% of Iowa’s total scoring for the day.

The Iowa defense collected five blocks in the matchup and held the Nittany Lions to 33% from the field. The game marked the first time Iowa has held two consecutive opponents under 60 points this season. The Hawkeyes held Rutgers to 48 points in a loss on Wednesday.

Iowa next matches up in Carver-Hawkeye Arena with No. 4 Purdue on Thursday, Jan. 27. The Hawkeyes lost their first matchup with the Boilermakers, 77-70.