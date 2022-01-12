Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta announce they will return to Iowa for senior seasons

Campbell, a linebacker, led the Iowa football team in tackles last season, while LaPorta led the Hawkeyes in receptions and receiving yards.

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl between No. 15 Iowa and No. 22 Kentucky at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes, 20-17. LaPorta caught seven passes for 122 yards and a touchdown.

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell and tight end Sam LaPorta will both return in 2022 for their senior seasons as Hawkeyes, they announced on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

Campbell recorded 143 tackles last season, the most for a Hawkeye since Pat Angerer in 2009, while also compiling two interceptions, a forced fumble, two recoveries, and two defensive touchdowns. LaPorta, who recorded seven receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown in the Citrus Bowl, was the first tight end to lead Iowa in catches (53) and receiving yards (670) in a single season since 1992. He also was tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions (three).

Campbell and LaPorta will return to Iowa City rather than declare for the NFL Draft. In other Iowa personnel news, quarterback Alex Padilla will not transfer out of the program, The Des Moines Register’s Chad Leistikow reported. There was speculation Padilla could transfer after Spencer Petras started at QB in the bowl game. Padilla will compete for the starting job with Petras and Joey Labas next season.